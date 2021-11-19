US Coast Guard names second 'party in interest' for possible role in California oil spill

The U.S. Coast Guard has named a second "party in interest" to the owner and operator of a cargo ship that was involved in an anchor dragging incident related to an October oil spill off the Southern California coastline.

U.S. Coast Guard officials boarded the Beijing on Thursday in the Port of Long Beach.

According to a press release Friday from the U.S. Coast Guard, V.Ships Greece Ltd. and Capetanissa Maritime Corporation of Liberia were both named as parties of interest in an anchor dragging incident that took place "in close proximity to a subsea pipeline."

Capetanissa Maritime Corporation is a subsidiary of Costamere Inc., which chartered the Beijing from COSCO Shipping Lines.

CALIFORNIA OIL SPILL: INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE 1,200-FOOT CARGO SHIP DRAGGED PIPELINE

The pipeline was later discovered to be the source of the Orange County Oil Spill, which was discovered on Oct. 2.

On Oct. 16, the U.S. Coast Guard named MSC DANIT, a cargo ship, as a "party in interest" for its possible involvement in the Jan. 25 anchor-dragging incident.

It happened near a pipeline that was later determined to be the source of an oil spill discovered in early October off Huntington Beach in Orange County.

At least 25,000 gallons of crude oil were estimated to have been released as a result of the spill.

Investigators believe the MSC DANIT dragged its anchor for an undisclosed distance before coming into contact with the 16-inch steel pipe.

CALIFORNIA OIL SPILL: HARBOR PATROL SEARCHED, WAS UNABLE TO FIND FUEL ON THE WATER

The FBI earlier confirmed to FOX Business it is joining the investigation into the oil spill along with a number of other federal agencies.

"The FBI has joined an investigation into the Orange County oil spill near Huntington Beach, California, and is one of many federal agencies investigating to determine the cause of the rupture."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the oil spill has "far-reaching consequences" in an Oct. 11 press release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach is an environmental disaster with far-reaching consequences for our fish and wildlife, for our communities and for our economy," Bonta said. "I want to thank all our local, state and federal partners who are working around the clock to protect the health and safety of Californians and to mitigate the damage to our environment and natural resources. In times of crisis, it takes all of us – working together – to get the job done. My office is committed to devoting the people and the resources necessary to ensure this environmental disaster is fully investigated, and we will follow the facts wherever they lead us."

Fox News previously reported on Nov. 12 that the Beijing was under investigation.

Fox News' Kelly Laco and the Associated Press contributed to this report.