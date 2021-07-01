Expand / Collapse search
Raytheon gets $2B nuclear missile contract with the Air Force

The weapon will be manufactured in Tucson, Arizona

Raytheon Technologies Corp has been awarded an about $2 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop and make a nuclear-armed cruise missile, the U.S. aerospace maker said on Thursday.

The long-range standoff weapon (LRSO) will be manufactured in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in February 2027, Raytheon said.

It will replace the aging air-launched cruise missile that was fielded in the early 1980s with a 10-year design life.

Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that the Air Force plans to buy up to 1,000 LRSOs