Louisiana

Fire breaks out at Dow's Louisiana chemical facility

Louisiana officials say everybody at the facility has been accounted for

A fire broke out at Dow's Plaquemine chemical facility in Louisiana, the U.S. chemical maker said in a statement late on Friday.

Everyone at the facility was accounted for and the fire was being managed by the company's Emergency Operations Center, Dow Louisiana said in a statement posted on Facebook, adding that they were in contact with officials.

Explosions at the facility in Iberville Parish shook homes in the nearby state capital, Baton Rouge, WAFB TV reported. Plant officials said they were still working to assess the cause of the incident, which began around 9:15 p.m., the CBS affiliate said.

Dow Chemical Co. sign

A sign is seen at the entrance to a Dow Chemical Co. plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana, on Dec. 12, 2015. (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Dow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Iberville Parish Council Office Of Emergency Preparedness issued a "shelter in place" for residents in a half-mile radius, officials said in a Facebook post, adding that Dow's air monitoring was not picking up any readings.