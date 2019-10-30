Expand / Collapse search
FAA to probe Airbus jets after in-flight engine shutdowns

Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety officials are expanding inspection requirements of engines on new Airbus A220 jets after another plane suffered an in-flight engine shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the latest requirements on Tuesday, expanding an order published last month to look for compressor rotor cracks on some Pratt & Whitney engines.

The FAA action follows orders from regulators in Canada and Europe that A220s be flown at no more than 94% of full power above 29,000 feet.

There have been several reports of engine problems during flights. Most recently, a Swiss International Air Lines A220 flying from London to Geneva was forced to land in Paris. The airline briefly grounded its A220 fleet for inspections.

The single-aisle plane was designed by Canada's Bombardier and taken over by Airbus.