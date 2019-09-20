California lashes back against Trump's effort to curb car-regulation authority

The move by President Trump to revoke California’s authority to set its own tailpipe-emissions standards and require some zero-emission vehicles sparked legal action Friday, according to Reuters.

A group of 23 states, including California, are suing to block the determination by the U.S. Transportation Department and its National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that federal law bars California from setting stricter rules. It's an authority the state has had for decades under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.

The decision was intended to block the state from working with automakers to keep the market standard for automobile emissions stricter than the Trump administration's rules. Those rules, however, will let manufacturers "produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars."

The changes won’t take effect for another 60 days, giving state officials time to prepare a lawsuit. But the litigation will be complex and could last for years. In the meantime, California regulators in charge of reducing pollutants are considering toughening limits on refinery emissions and imposing “roadway pricing” — which includes charging higher tolls during rush hour in the hopes of keeping cars off the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.