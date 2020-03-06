Amtrak suspends some rail service due to cornoavirus

On the heels of the airline industry facing thousands of cancelations due to the coronavirus, Amtrak announced Friday that it too would cut back on train service on its busiest route.

Starting Tuesday, March 10, the Acelea non-stop service will be suspended until Tuesday, May 26. On its website, the railroad said: "As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or canceling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers."

The Acela is one of the railroad's best-selling tickets with a roundtrip between Washington D.C. and New York costing $260. It rides the Northeast Corridor "line" and in 2018, customers took more than 3.4 million Acela trips and generated nearly $606 million in ticket revenue.

Amtrak also said there will be no change fees on reservations made through April 30.

The waiver applies for tickets purchased by April 30, 2020.

