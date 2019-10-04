Trump proclamation requires immigrants to get health insurance

President Trump issued a proclamation late Friday to stop immigrant visa applicants from entering the country unless they prove they can afford health care.

The action requires immigrants to show that they can obtain approved health insurance within 30 days of entering the United States, or that they have enough money to cover “reasonably foreseeable medical costs.”

“While our healthcare system grapples with the challenges caused by uncompensated care, the United States Government is making the problem worse by admitting thousands of aliens who have not demonstrated any ability to pay for their healthcare costs,” Trump wrote in the proclamation.

The action takes effect on Nov. 3. It does not apply to individuals who already hold an immigrant visa, or those who were granted asylum, refugees or minors -- unless the minors are accompanied by an adult subject to the rule.

“The United States has a long history of welcoming immigrants who come lawfully in search of brighter futures. We must continue that tradition while also addressing the challenges facing our healthcare system, including protecting both it and the American taxpayer from the burdens of uncompensated care,” the proclamation adds.

The Trump administration is set to add a new rule on Oct. 15 that would reject visa applicants if they would require public assistance benefits, such as food stamps or public housing, upon their arrival.

