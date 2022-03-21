Pfizer recalls some blood pressure drug products over elevated levels of cancer-causing impurity

Pfizer said it was recalling some blood pressure medication and two generic versions Monday over elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity.

The pharmaceutical giant said was recalling six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets because of the presence of nitrosamine.

Pfizer said it wasn't aware of any adverse events related to the recall.

"Pfizer believes the benefit/risk profile of the products remains positive based on currently available data," the company said in a news release. "Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication."

The company noted that everyone is exposed to nitrosamines. They are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Exposure to above acceptable levels over a prolonged period can increase the risk of cancer, the company said.

The company urged patients taking the products to consult theirs doctors for alternative treatment options.

Earlier this month, Pfizer Canada recalled Accuretic because of high levels of nitrosamines.