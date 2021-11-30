Omicron variant shouldn't alarm Americans, former HHS secretary says

Former Heath and Human Services secretary and Georgia congressman Dr. Tom Price told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday Americans do not need to "fear" the omicron variant since vaccination rates in the U.S. have been successful.

DR. TOM PRICE: …These types of variants are to be expected – this is what new viruses do. They mutate, they change over a period of time. I think this is more evidence that the virus itself, the COVID virus, is actually endemic in our society and will be for a period of time, likely around the world. We've got to learn to live with it. That doesn't mean we have to run away in fear or to lock down because of it, but to learn to live with it.

That's what we do with every single infectious disease that affects mankind. So this is not unusual. It's something that we can be proud of. With the vaccination rates continuing to be higher, the treatment is better…I don't think there is cause for alarm. There's cause for concern. There's no doubt about it, but there's not [a] cause for alarm.

