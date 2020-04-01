NYC coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus death toll in New York City surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the New York State Department of Health.

A day prior, the death toll was at 932. However, the additional 164 deaths brought the number up to 1,096 – which is the official count since the city started counting on March 14.

There were 43,139 confirmed infections throughout the five boroughs as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health’s data.

Queens was hardest-hit with more than 13,869 cases, followed by Brooklyn’s 11,160-plus cases and the Bronx’s 7,814-plus cases. Manhattan had more than 6,539 while Staten Island had more than 2,354.

The first reported coronavirus case was on March 1 and at least 8,549 people have been hospitalized.

Emergency hospitals have been constructed throughout the city, including the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and more recently Central Park.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, New York state's death toll reached 1,941, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker. New York City made up a majority of the deaths with 1,139 at the time of publication.

