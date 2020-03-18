Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus patients could face hefty hospital bills even with insurance

The average out-of-pocket cost for an insured patient's hospital stay for the virus would be roughly $1,300

By FOXBusiness
While the coronavirus continues to engulf the United States, there are growing concerns about resulting medical costs. Many large insurers have said they would waive copayments and deductibles for COVID-19 tests, but it's not entirely clear how much treatment will cost people with private insurance.

A brief by Peterson-KFF shows that if patients come down with pneumonia or have various other complications, treatment costs could exceed $20,000. The average out- of-pocket cost for a standard hospital stay for the virus would be roughly $1,300.

The study also shows the likelihood of unexpected out-of-network charges for coronavirus treatment. It finds that nearly one in five patients who have in-network admissions for pneumonia with major complications or comorbidities face out-of-network charges, which will likely be over $20,000.

But the analysts have said out-of-pocket costs surrounding patients who are admitted for pneumonia will roughly be 10 times the average cost.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the United States had 8,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 143 fatalities.

