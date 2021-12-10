Expand / Collapse search
Moderna developing 'further protection' against COVID, chairman says

Noubar Afeyan said it is at the 'tail-end' of COVID booster trials, data expected next week

Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan on progress in producing a booster vaccine for the COVID omicron variant. video

Moderna chairman: Omicron threat has to be taken seriously

Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan, during an interview on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Friday, said it is working on "further protection" against coronavirus, and it is in the final stages of testing a booster vaccine that's effective against the omicron variant.

"The threat has to be taken seriously," Afeyan told Maria Bartiromo. "The best approach is going to be to get the unvaccinated vaccinated, those who need boosts to be boosted, and then we need to work as developers of the vaccine on the most effective, further protection should we need it. That's what we are working on at Moderna."

DR. FAUCI WARNS COVID CAN’T BE ‘ERADICATED’

This is a developing story please check back for updates. 
 