LAX opening coronavirus testing sites inside terminals

Los Angeles International Airport plans to roll out voluntary rapid onsite coronavirus testing centers in the first week of December that would provide results within hours.

The airport on Tuesday opened three coronavirus testing locations inside the terminals that cost $150 per test and would give results 24 hours – not fast enough for those flying, but it could save the passenger from having to quarantine at their destination, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The locations opened as cases continue to spike across the state and country and as states like California are enacting more restrictions and discouraging non-essential travel right before the holiday season.

States like Hawaii require a negative test result before visiting.

The tests, run by Clarity Lab Solutions and available at Terminals 2 and 6 and Tom Bradley International, involve a nasal swab, the Times reported.

“COVID-19 is still here and still dangerous, and building up our testing resources at LAX is a gateway to a stronger crisis response and a healthier city,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday said he was “sounding the alarm” over “the fastest increase California has seen" in virus cases. He ordered the closure of indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms in a majority of the counties in the state.