Kentucky-based Humana says it's laying off more than 800

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A health insurance provider says it's laying off more than 800 people.

Continue Reading Below

The Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana announced Monday it'd be cutting 2% of its workforce by the end of the year, with some employees being let go as early as Thursday. Severance will be provided.

The Courier-Journal reports that Humana employs 41,600 nationwide, so 2% would be about 832 people. The company says it expects to keep 12,000 in Louisville.

THIS ONE AGE GROUP MAY BE MOST AT RISK FOR THE $10B FLU BUG

Spokeswoman Kate Marx stated the company began evaluating its "work and cost structure" this year. Marx didn't say where cuts will be made.

Officials said employees are encouraged to apply for the some 2,000 other open positions nationwide.

Humana is one of the country's largest privately run Medicare providers. It laid off more than 1,000 during cuts in 2017 .