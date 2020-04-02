Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Direct payments to hospitals treating uninsured Americans under consideration: Pence

The White House is considering direct payments to hospitals to cover COVID-19 treatment costs for uninsured Americans.

Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence says no American should be worried about their coronavirus treatment costs during the outbreak. video

Pence explains how hospitals may be paid for treating uninsured Americans

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that the White House was considering direct payments to hospitals to cover COVID-19 treatment costs for uninsured Americans.

At the same press conference, Trump added that states would remain the primary purchaser of medical supplies and that the federal government would remain in a backup role.

The White House issued its social distancing guidelines on March 16.

Americans were advised to work from home when possible, cancel onsite learning and frequently wash hands.