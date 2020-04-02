Direct payments to hospitals treating uninsured Americans under consideration: Pence

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that the White House was considering direct payments to hospitals to cover COVID-19 treatment costs for uninsured Americans.

Continue Reading Below

MASKS TO STOP CORONAVIRUS SPREAD COULD BE RECOMMENDED TO ALL AMERICANS BY WHITE HOUSE, CDC

At the same press conference, Trump added that states would remain the primary purchaser of medical supplies and that the federal government would remain in a backup role.

The White House issued its social distancing guidelines on March 16.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Americans were advised to work from home when possible, cancel onsite learning and frequently wash hands.