Dad facing homicide charges after leaving kids in hot car to go to work

A 39-year-old father in New York is facing homicide charges after he allegedly forgot his twins were in his car, killing them, when he went to work on Friday.

According to the New York Post, police charged Juan Rodriguez with criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Police accused Rodriguez of leaving his 1-year-old twins, Luna and Phoenix, in his car while he went to work as a social worker at a local hospital. He was reportedly at work for eight hours.

Witnesses called the police when they found the 39-year-old father on the side of the road in the Bronx screaming for help.

According to the Post, the infants were no longer breathing when EMS arrived and were foaming at the mouth. Officials pronounced them dead on the scene.

Police said the father of five only realized he left his kids behind once he drove off after work around 4 p.m., the Post reported.

Neighbors described Rodriguez as a good father in interviews with the Post.

“This was just a horrible mistake. That one time you make a mistake and you have to live with it for the rest of your life,” said neighbor Tony Caterino, 45.

