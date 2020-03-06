Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

SXSW

Coronavirus threat prompts cancellation of SXSW

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Associated Press
close
White House Council of Economic Advisers acting director Tomas Philipson points to the strength of the U.S. economy in the midst of the growing coronavirus crisis and says the jobs labor report showed an uptick in the housing market.video

Coronavirus crisis shows US economic strength: Trump economic adviser

White House Council of Economic Advisers acting director Tomas Philipson points to the strength of the U.S. economy in the midst of the growing coronavirus crisis and says the jobs labor report showed an uptick in the housing market.

Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival.

Continue Reading Below

CALIFORNIA ORDERS CORONAVIRUS TESTS WON'T HAVE CO-PAYS, DEDUCTIBLES

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively cancelling the annual event.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel, pulled out of the festival.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival cancelled.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.