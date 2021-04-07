Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Colorado vaccination site closes early after reactions to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

'We followed our protocols and in an abundance of caution, made the decision'

A vaccination site in Colorado closed early Wednesday after a "limited number" of people began having adverse reactions to the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in hundreds of people who waited in line for hours being sent home without receiving a shot.

The site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, eight miles northeast of Denver, closed around 90 minutes early at 3:30 p.m., FOX Denver 31 reported. More than 1,700 people received vaccine shots at the site Wednesday.

"Following the administration of the J&J vaccine and during onsite observation, we saw a limited number of adverse reactions to the vaccine," a statement from Centra Health, which runs the site, to Fox News reads. "We followed our protocols and in an abundance of caution, made the decision – in partnership with the state – to pause operations for the remainder of the day."

Messages to Johnson & Johnson were not immediately returned.

Around 640 who stood in line for a shot were sent home and had their slots rescheduled for Sunday, Centra Health said.

The company did not say how many people had reactions but said it amounted to 0.8% of those who received a vaccine dose Wednesday. It did not specify what kinds of reactions people were having.

Reactions to COVID-19 vaccines have been reported, with some being serious. A Virginia man was recently recovering from a hospital stay after suffering a skin reaction to what doctors believe was from a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A recent production error resulted in million of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses being discarded. A mix-up at Emergent BioSolutions, a production facility in Baltimore, prompted the Food and Drug Administration to delay vaccine shipments.

Around 15 million doses were ruined.