California coronavirus case ups US infections to 14

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed its 14th U.S. coronavirus case, the latest in California.

Continue Reading Below

“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus" said Dr. Chris Braden of the CDC in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT MAY COME FROM AN UNEXPECTED PLACE

Additionally, "The patient is among a group of people under a federal quarantine order because of their recent return to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on February 7, 2020. All people who have been in Hubei Province in the past 14 days are considered at high risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 and subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine. This is the second person at this base who has tested positive for COVID-19. The first and second patients arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities; there are no epidemiologic links between them" according to a CDC statement.

The Centers also warned there will more cases in "the coming days and weeks" as "600 people who returned from Wuhan on chartered flights remain under federal quarantine."

The CDC's update came along with an update from China, as reported by Reuters.

"The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 242 to 1,310 as of Wednesday, the province's health commission said on its website on Thursday.

"A further 14,840 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 48,206" Reuters reported.