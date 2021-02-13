Bill Gates’ daughter jokes on social media about getting COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates’ daughter told her social media followers that the first dose of the COVID-19 “did NOT implant my genius father into my brain.”

Continue Reading Below

BILLIONAIRE BILL GATES SAYS LOCKDOWNS OF BARS, RESTAURANTS ARE 'APPROPRIATE' AS COVID-19 CASES SURGE

Jennifer Gates, 24, made the joke to dispel wild conspiracy theories that the billionaire Microsoft founder was somehow using the vaccine to get inside people’s minds and track their movements, according to a report.

Jennifer Gates is a second-year medical student at New York’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“I am beyond privileged to receive my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to mount a protective immune response to this virus. As a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice,” she told her more than 357,000 Instagram followers Friday.