Anthony Fauci calls on New York to accept FDA approval of vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday called on New York and other states to accept a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, noting that he “doesn’t agree” that an individual review by states is necessary.

“Hopefully I can appeal to them to say that yes, you can look at the data, everybody should be looking at the data — there’s nothing wrong with that — but trust the process because it’s a sound process,” Fauci told the Washington Post.

While he said he “doesn’t fault them for wondering what’s going on,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases worries an individaul review by states could slow the process of rolling out the vaccine to their residents.

“I hope if they do it, then they do it in an expeditious manner that doesn’t delay anything,” Fauci added.

Fauci's comments come after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has previously announced plans to assemble a team of experts to independently review the COVID-19 vaccine before distributing it.

“We’re going to put together our own group of doctors and medical experts to review the vaccine and the efficacy and the protocol and if they say it’s safe, then I’ll go to the people of New York and I’ll say it’s safe with that credibility,” Cuomo said.

The COVID Tracking Project recorded 150,836 new cases in a single day on Sunday, an increase which is expected to worsen going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fauci is urging the public to reconsider their travel arrangements for Thanksgiving, especially if they plan to get together indoors with people outside of their households.

At the very least, he said, people who gather indoors should wear masks when they are not eating — and every family must make its own risk assessment about whether being together is worth the risk of becoming infected.

As of Monday evening, the United States surpassed 12.3 million cases and more than 257,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

