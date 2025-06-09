Expand / Collapse search
China Tariffs
Published

US and China meet in London for round 2 of high-level trade talks

White House economic advisor reveals rare earth exports at center of high-level trade talks after Beijing slashed supplies by 50%

Fox News contributor Michael Pillsbury on what's at stake as U.S. and China hold trade talks in London.

Trade talks will give US a clue on how strong China is: Michael Pillsbury

Fox News contributor Michael Pillsbury on what's at stake as U.S. and China hold trade talks in London.

Officials from the U.S. and China were set to meet Monday to begin a two-day session to discuss bettering trade ties and further deescalate the trade war

Details of the meeting have not yet emerged, but it comes just four days after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call for the first time since Trump re-entered office and then hit Beijing with a whopping 145% tariff. 

Though China initially responded with reciprocal 125% tariffs, both sides agreed to temporarily slash the trade dispute for 90 days last month, as negotiators worked to improve trade ties, temporarily putting in place a 30% tariff on Chinese goods, while Beijing implemented a 10% tariff on U.S. imports.

China's Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump shake hands

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP / Getty Images)

White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett on Monday said rare-earth minerals will be at the heart of what the administration is hoping to get out of this round of talks, particularly after it accused China of purposefully slow-rolling exports of the critical minerals. 

China last month dropped its supply of rare-earth minerals by nearly 50% from the year prior in what some reporting suggested was a move to highlight its trump card when it comes to the valuable elements. 

"The purpose of the meeting today is to make sure that they're serious, but to literally get handshakes," Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC on Monday. "Our expectation is that after the handshake… any export controls from the U.S. will be eased and the rare earths will be released in volume and then we can go back to negotiating smaller matters."

Xi and Lam in Hanoi

Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, right, and China's President Xi Jinping leave after their meeting in Hanoi on April 14, 2025. (Nhac Nguyen/Pool/AFP via / Getty Images)

Hassett said Trump and Xi discussed the issue of rare-earth exports and magnets, of which China controls some 90%, and which are necessary for major industries like auto and tech. 

The director said the export slowdown could disrupt companies across the economy and noted Trump took the issue "very seriously." 

Despite assurances from the president that customers would not feel the sticker shock at the checkout counter, rare-earth minerals were not the only item to take a hit.

mining facility

Rare-earth mine in a town in Inner Mongolia in China. The mines north of town are one of the largest deposits of rare earth metals found in the world. (Bert van Dijk / Getty Images)

According to a Reuters report, China's exports to the U.S. dropped nearly 35% last month from the previous year, which is the sharpest drop since the coronavirus outbreak began to hit the U.S. in February 2020. 

Top administration officials from the U.S., including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, are expected to attend the meetings in London, signaling how significant restoring rare earth exports is to Washington. 