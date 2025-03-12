Trump claims Ireland's tax system lured US pharma, threatens to escalate EU trade war

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Ireland’s tax system of luring American pharmaceutical companies, taking revenue and jobs from the U.S. because of its low corporate tax rate.

"Ireland was very smart. They took our pharmaceutical companies away from presidents that didn’t know what they were doing, and it’s too bad that happened," Trump said while sitting next to Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Trump claimed the move would never have happened had he been president.

CANADA ANNOUNCES $21B IN NEW US TARIFFS AS TRADE WAR ESCALATES

American pharmaceutical companies started migrating to Ireland in the early 2000s after U.S. production peaked in 2006 ahead of the global financial crisis.

"When the pharmaceutical companies started to go to Ireland, I would have said that’s OK, if you want to go to Ireland. I think that’s great. But if you want to sell anything into the United States, I’m going to put a 200% tariff on you so you’re never going to be able to sell anything into the United States," Trump said. "You know what they would have done? They would have stayed here."

EU RETALIATES AGAINST TRUMP TARIFFS BY TARGETING $28B OF US GOODS, POTENTIALLY INCLUDING MEATS, TOOLS

"I have great respect for Ireland and what they did. And they should have done just what they did, but the United States shouldn’t have let that happen," he added.

In 2024, Ireland exported €72.6 billion in goods, which amounts to just over $79 billion, to the U.S., a reported increase of roughly $20 billion from 2023, according to Ireland’s Central Statistics Office.

Trump confirmed his belief that Ireland is "taking advantage" of the U.S., but he said his bigger beef is with the European Union.

The EU on Wednesday slapped 25% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum in response to tariffs Trump imposed last week.

"The European Union treats us very badly, and they have for years," Trump told reporters, claiming the tariffs created "ill will."

Trump said he planned to "respond" to the EU tariffs and suggested he may take similar actions that he threatened to levy against Canada when the government of Ontario said it would be passing electricity price hikes on to U.S. customers.

Ontario’s threat, which it issued after Trump’s first announced round of 25% tariffs, was reversed after Trump said he would double U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We’ve been abused for a long time, and we will be abused no longer," Trump said regarding Washington’s relationship with the EU.

"The European Union treats us very badly, and they have for years," he added. "They sue our companies and win massive amounts of money."