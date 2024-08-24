Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov arrested in France: reports

Billionaire and Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris on Saturday night, according to TF1 TV and BFM TV, Reuters reported.

According to TF1, Durov was served an arrest warrant in relation to a preliminary police investigation.

The investigation is regarding his company's messaging app, as French police believe there are not enough moderators to keep criminal activity in check, reported TF1.

The CEO was aboard his private jet at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, which formerly served as the French capital's main airport.

Pavel, a native of Russia, now lives in Dubai and holds a dual citizenship to both the United Arab Emirates and France.

Telegram is based in Dubai and, according to its own data, has over 900 million monthly active users.

Telegram did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.