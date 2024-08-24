Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov arrested in France: reports

Durov, a native of Russia, left the country in 2014 after losing control of his prior company

Paris-Le Bourget Airport, once Paris' primary airport, now houses solely general aviation for private and business flights into the French capital, and where Telegram app CEO Pavel Durov was arrested by police on Saturday.

Video shows Paris airport where Telegram app CEO arrested

Paris-Le Bourget Airport, once Paris' primary airport, now houses solely general aviation for private and business flights into the French capital, and where Telegram app CEO Pavel Durov was arrested by police on Saturday. (Credit: Reuters)

Billionaire and Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris on Saturday night, according to TF1 TV and BFM TV, Reuters reported.

According to TF1, Durov was served an arrest warrant in relation to a preliminary police investigation.

The investigation is regarding his company's messaging app, as French police believe there are not enough moderators to keep criminal activity in check, reported TF1.

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Spain.  (Reuters/Albert Gea / Reuters Photos)

The CEO was aboard his private jet at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, which formerly served as the French capital's main airport.

Pavel, a native of Russia, now lives in Dubai and holds a dual citizenship to both the United Arab Emirates and France.

Telegram is based in Dubai and, according to its own data, has over 900 million monthly active users.

Telegram did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.