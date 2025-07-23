Expand / Collapse search
Oil
Published

Saudi Arabia becomes top buyer of Russian fuel oil despite looming Trump tariffs on Moscow

Kingdom turns to Moscow for cheaper imports as summer energy demands soar

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump giving Putin a 50-day deadline to end the war in Ukraine or face sanctions as he is set to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in Turkey. video

U.S. NATO ambassador touts 'significant' sanctions on Russia amid peace talks

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump giving Putin a 50-day deadline to end the war in Ukraine or face sanctions as he is set to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in Turkey.

Saudi Arabia in June was the top purchaser of Russian seaborne fuel oil as summer temperatures spiked and energy consumption soared, according to data collected by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Though Saudi Arabia is known for being a major oil producer, fuel oil is used for its power generation, which peaks during the hot summer months — prompting it to turn to cheaper fuel imports to account for the increase in demand. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin presents a gift made of mammoth tusk to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov looks on in Riyadh

Russian President Vladimir Putin presents a gift made of mammoth tusk to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov looks on in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2019. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Despite international pressure to stop buying Russian oil amid its brutal war in Ukraine, Middle Eastern and Asian nations have largely avoided direct involvement in the geopolitical tussle and have continued to purchase Moscow’s chief commodity. 

Saudi Arabia, despite its high export volume, has for years imported fuel oil from Russia to reduce the amount of crude oil it has to refine for fuel, which allows Riyadh to continue to export more crude oil at higher prices.

Saudia Arabia oil exports.

A gas compression platform from Saudi Arabia's Mazan oil and gas field project ships out of Qingdao's West Coast New Area in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, on October 24, 2024.  (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Riyadh has frequently turned to Russia when it needs to supplement internal demand for oil-based needs, and has continued to import more from Moscow than Washington, though this partnership could shift if President Donald Trump’s secondary 100% tariffs come into effect come September if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not enter into a peace agreement with Ukraine.

The other top importers of Russian oil last month were Senegal in West Africa, Singapore in Southeast Asia and China, which has remained a top importer of Russian oil since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil exports.

 An infographic titled "Russia's crude oil exports" created in Istanbul, Turkiye on February 26, 2025.  (Muhammed Ali Yigit/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

But the war in Ukraine isn’t the only international conflict affecting Russian oil exports after the European Union issued an embargo in 2023.

Houthi attacks by the Iran-backed terrorist group in the Red Sea have prompted changes in shipping since 2023 by forcing some cargo shipping to be diverted around Africa rather than pass through the major merchant thruway amid the heightened risk.

Though the impacts of the Houthi attack on Russian oil exports have largely affected shipping costs and delivery delays rather than export volumes.

Reuters contributed to this report.