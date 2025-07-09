Netanyahu says Iran will abandon nuclear program after US-Israeli strikes: 'they're afraid'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he does not believe Iran will pursue a nuclear program following the strikes levied by both Washington, D.C., and Jerusalem last month.

"They're afraid," Netanyahu told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria." "They know they felt the might – the might of America, the might of Israel and the combined might of Israel and America.

"It's made an impact, not only in the Middle East, it's made an impact around the world. Everybody sees this," he added.

The prime minister’s comments run contrary to what some security experts have warned regarding Tehran’s continued interest in developing a nuclear program. However, Netanyahu said, "I think the Iranians understand that what the U.S. and Israel did once, we could do twice and thrice."

The Israeli leader acknowledged that Tehran could attempt to redevelop its program and that the U.S. and Israeli must treat the issue as a "cancer" that needs to be continually monitored.

The Trump administration has fervently denied that Iran was able to transfer enriched uranium from the Fordow nuclear site ahead of the U.S. strikes last month after satellite images revealed roughly a dozen trucks at the location prior to the attack.

However, Netanyahu on Wednesday seemed to contradict the Trump administration’s assertions and said, citing Israeli intelligence, that "we think we know where it is sort of buried underground."

The Israeli leader also said that he doesn’t believe Iran maintains the capability to build a nuclear weapon, even if Tehran moved some highly enriched uranium from the top nuclear site, due to the damage inflicted on other elements of its atomic weapons program.

"Enriched uranium is not enough to make atomic bombs. Okay, it's a necessary component, but it's not sufficient," he said.

Iran has said it is willing to continue discussions with the U.S. to negotiate a path forward, but neither Iran nor the U.S. has clarified what those discussions would entail.

President Donald Trump has made clear that Tehran will not be allowed to possess a uranium enrichment program, but he also said this week that he would like to be able to remove sanctions on Iran.