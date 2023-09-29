Mexican auto industry urges collaboration with US to address border migration and trade crisis

Mexico's main auto industry association on Friday urged Mexican authorities to step up efforts to work with the United States to deal with a "migration crisis" on the countries' shared border because of problems it is causing for trade.

Added security checks by Texan authorities in response to a recent surge in border crossings have led to delays in goods transport in recent weeks, fueling concern inside the Mexican car industry, which is heavily integrated with the U.S.

In a statement, the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) urged the "federal and local governments to redouble efforts" with U.S. authorities aimed at reaching agreements that allow "these very delicate issues" to be resolved.

Describing the matter as a "migration and commercial crisis", AMIA said the border impasses had caused considerable hold-ups and business losses, and were adversely affecting the economy of both Mexico and the United States.

Mexico has seen a significant increase in the influx of migrants, many looking to reach the United States, as record numbers make the dangerous journey north through the Darien Gap at the foot of Central America.

AMIA urged Mexican and U.S. authorities to take humanitarian steps to fix the problem and guarantee the free flow of trade.