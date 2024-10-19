Expand / Collapse search
Middle East
Published

Ex-SodaStream CEO offers huge cash reward to anyone who delivers Gaza hostage to Israel

Daniel Birnbaum will pay $100,000 to any Hamas member who frees captive Israeli hostages before Oct. 24

Daniel Birnbaum, the former CEO of SodaStream, is offering a hefty cash reward to anyone who delivers an Israeli prisoner held in Gaza back to Israel.

In a video circulating on social media, Birnbaum appeals to "the good people in Gaza" and offers $100,000 to anyone who frees an Israeli hostage from the clutches of Hamas. 

"This was a terrible year. It's time to wrap things up. It's time to move on," Birnbaum states in the video. "A few days ago, Benjamin Netanyahu promised free passage and immunity to anyone who delivers an Israeli prisoner to Israel. I would like to add to that a financial reward." 

Daniel Birnbaum

Daniel Birnbaum, chief executive officer of SodaStream International Ltd., poses for a photograph outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. (Ariel Jerozolimski/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Anyone who delivers from Gaza, a living Israeli prisoner will receive $100,000 that would be paid either by cash or by Bitcoin, as you prefer."

Birnbaum says that his limited time offer is only good through midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

"Don't wait," he urges, instructing those who want to take the offer to contact him confidentially via Telegram or WhatsApp. "It's time for you to take control of your life, to build a better future for yourself, your family and for your community. Do it today.' 

Hostages held in Gaza

A man walks by photos of hostages held in Gaza in the Tel Aviv's Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 22, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The offer comes after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahwa Sinwar, the mastermind who planned the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in southern Israel. Hamas terrorists infiltrated the country on that day, called "Black Saturday," and killed 1,500 people, taking some 240 people captive back to Gaza.

The attack provoked an all-out war between Israel and Hamas and an Israeli invasion of Gaza. In the year since, 117 hostages have either been freed during temporary truces or rescued during Israel Defense Forces (IDF) missions. Dozens of the 101 who have not been freed are believed to be dead. 

Netanyahu speaking

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Hamas terrorists immunity if they return Israeli hostages held in Gaza back to Israel.  (Sean Gallup/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Four Americans – Keith Siegel, 65, Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, Omer Neutra, 22, and Edan Alexander, 21 – remain trapped among them.

In a message to the media after Sinwar's death was confirmed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Hamas terrorists a deal in which anyone who freed a hostage would obtain free passage out of Gaza. He said those who lay down their arms and return hostages to Israel would be granted immunity, Haaretz reported

"To Hamas terrorists I say: your leaders are fleeing and they will be killed," Netanyahu said. 

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.