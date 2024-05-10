China protests 'abuse' of US export controls after trade restricted for 37 Chinese firms

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry expressed opposition to "abuse" of export control tools after the U.S. restricted trade with 37 Chinese firms.

The U.S. limited trade with these firms over national security concerns, such as their support of the Chinese military.

The spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said the country will "take all necessary measures to defend its rights and interests."

China firmly opposes the abuse of export control tools such as the U.S. entity list, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, after the U.S. added 37 Chinese firms to a trade restriction list over national security concerns.

Some of the entities were added to the list for making drones to be used by the Chinese military and others for shipping controlled items to Russia.

China and Russia have the right to carry out normal economic and trade cooperation, and such cooperation should not be disturbed, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

He said the United States continues to politicize economic and trade issues and further increase tariffs, abusing the so-called 301 tariff review process, "which is adding insult to injury."

"We urge the U.S. side to effectively abide by the (World Trade Organization) rules and cancel all domestic tariffs on China, not to mention not to increase tariffs. China will take all necessary measures to defend its rights and interests," Lin said.