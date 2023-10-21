2 more San Francisco mail carriers assaulted as federal officials triple reward for soaring number of attacks

Two U.S. Postal Service employees in San Francisco were attacked by robbers last week as federal investigators have tripled the reward leading to arrests related to the increasing number of mail carrier assaults in the area.

The first attack took place Tuesday in the city’s Mission District and the suspects allegedly stole mailbox keys for package boxes and mail from the worker whose screams could be heard on surveillance footage.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) officers are searching for at least two suspects who fled in a gray sedan, FOX 2 reported.

The second attack was also reported in the Mission District on Thursday afternoon near San Francisco General Hospital.

Both workers are expected to be OK, however, no arrests have been made in either attack.

"Stealing mail is not a smart crime," U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet told FOX 2. "No one is doing this because it's a good idea, these are criminals doing something reckless and dangerous. They're probably not going to benefit as much as they think they are."

On Oct. 10, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Northern California Division announced the arrest of 10 suspects for alleged crimes related to mail theft and assault of postal workers.

"The penalties for these crimes can be sobering," U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey said in a press conference.

To help get to the bottom of these crimes, USPIS Inspector in Charge Rafael Nuñez announced information leading to the arrest of anyone who attacks a mailer carrier would be tripled from $50,000 to $150,000.

"There is no more important mission for us as federal agents than protecting postal workers from crime and violence," Nuñez said. "To any copycats or wannabes out there who might consider robbing a postal worker, I ask you to consider the years you will face in federal prison, the price on your head, and that postal inspectors will not stop hunting you. The proceeds of this crime are not worth your freedom."