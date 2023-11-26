Texas Tragedy: CEO, former TCU football player and his 2 children killed while traveling for Thanksgiving

The Fort Worth community is in mourning after news broke that a former TCU football player turned construction CEO and his two children were killed in a car crash while traveling to visit family in Texas for Thanksgiving.

According to Fox 4 Dallas, CEO of Muckleroy and Falls Construction Company and TCU alum Zach Muckleroy and his two children, 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsey, were killed in a car crash on Wednesday while traveling to visit family in Central Texas for Thanksgiving.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of our beloved CEO, Zach Muckleroy, and his two children, Judson and Lindsay," Muckleroy & Falls posted on Facebook.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Muckleroy had taken over as CEO of the family business three years ago.

FORMER HOUSTON FOOTBALL STAR, EX-NFL PLAYER DJ HAYDEN KILLED IN CAR CRASH

"Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU," the company posted.

Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren, was the only survivor of the crash and remains in critical condition after being flown to an Austin hospital.

Investigators stated that the three-car crash took place in Blanco County near Johnson City off Highway 281.

HUGH DOUGLAS, SON OF EAGLES HALL OF FAMER, DIES IN CAR CRASH NEAR ATLANTA

Four of the six people involved in the crash died and the name of the fourth victim has not yet been released.

A vigil was held at the University Christian Church in Fort Worth to give friends a way to grieve for the tragic loss.

Senior minister Russ Peterman told Fox 4 that multiple generations of Muckleroys grew up attending the Fort Worth church.

"Zach was not only a member of the congregation but a friend as well. I love that family. Those kids are amazing. Lauren is a fighter," the Rev. Peterman told Fox 4.

Peterman added that he had been receiving constant updates on Lauren Muckleroy's condition.

NEW YORK POLICE IDENTIFY RAINBOW BRIDGE CAR EXPLOSION VICTIMS

"She has undergone multiple surgeries and has been awake at times. She’s aware that she lost her family. You can only imagine how hard that must be," Peterman said.

Muckleroy graduated from TCU and played for the Horned Frogs football team in 1998.

Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson shared his condolences on social media, writing that Muckleroy was a great Horned Frog, husband, dad, and friend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With a heavy heart I just wanted to follow up with any of you that hadn’t heard that last night we lost a great Horn Frog, husband, dad and friend Zach Muckleroy and their two children Lindsay and Judson in a head on collision," Patterson wrote on X.

Fox 4 Dallas reporter Peyton Yager contributed to this story.