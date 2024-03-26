Tennessee factory employing immigrant children young as 14 forced to pay out almost $2M: Labor Department

A factory in Tennessee is being forced to pay out close to $2 million after it was discovered to employ immigrant teenagers in "oppressive child labor."

Ten children were found to be employed at the Tuff Torq factory in Talbott, Tennessee – a facility that manufactures lawn mower parts – after an investigation by the Labor Department.

"Even one child working in a dangerous environment is too many," Labor Department Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looman said in a press release. "Over the past year, we have seen an alarming increase in child labor violations, and these violations put children in harm’s way."

The company was hit with a $296,000 fine for the illegal employment, which included children using dangerous machinery. Investigators "observed a child operating a power-driven hoisting apparatus" during their probe, among other violations.

Tuff Torq will also be forced to set aside $1.5 million for the benefit of the children illegally employed at the factory. The total financial disgorgement reflects 30 days' profit for the company.

"With this agreement, we are ensuring Tuff Torq takes immediate and significant steps to stop the illegal employment of children," Looman added. "When employers fail to meet their obligations, we will act swiftly to hold them accountable and protect children."

"This consent decree holds Tuff Torq accountable while also discouraging future violations, focusing on the supply chain, and striving to make the victims whole," Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said, according to NBC News.

She added, "This agreement puts in practice what we have long been saying. The department will not tolerate companies profiting on the backs of children employed unlawfully in dangerous occupations. Tuff Torq has agreed to disgorge profits, which will go to the benefit of the children. This sends a clear message: putting children in harm’s way in the workplace is not only illegal, but also comes with significant financial consequences."

Legal representation for Tuff Torq has stated that the underage employees were temporary workers and were not directly hired by the company.

The company alleges the teenagers gave falsified identities to a third-party staffing company that placed them at Tuff Torq's facility.

"Tuff Torq is dedicated to ensuring that their products and services are produced under ethical conditions, with a strong emphasis on fair labor practices, and Tuff Torq is further strengthening our relevant training and compliance programs," said Tuff Torq general counsel Ryan Pott, according to a report from NBC News.

He added, "We are also actively engaging with our suppliers to reinforce our expectations regarding ethical labor practices and collaborate with them on implementing our updated policies."

Japanese firm Yanmar is the majority owner of Tuff Torq. The company produces lawn mower parts used by a variety of companies, including John Deere.