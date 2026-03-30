Bessent offers big money to blow whistle on scams, says Biden 'gutted their fraud departments'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is offering what could be big money for potentially "hundreds of billions" recouped from fraudsters emboldened during a Biden administration that unwound guardrails under the guise of COVID relief urgency, he told Fox News on Monday.

"We can pay up to a 30% reward for the recovered funds," Bessent told "Fox & Friends."

Bessent said fraudsters were let loose as a result of former President Joe Biden's administration reducing fraud controls to expedite hundreds of billions in pandemic-related funds out to Americans who needed it, and now the buck stops with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as fraud czar.

"We are all hands on deck because this is money that is not going to where it's supposed to go, but more importantly, it's being stolen from the American taxpayer," Bessent said. "We need to be a high-trust society. We need to understand where the money is going."

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"This could be hundreds of billions of dollars in recouped money," he noted.

Bessent's Treasury Department is now offering whistleblowers a major financial incentive to help expose fraud, directing would-be tipsters to the Treasury.gov website and saying the administration has already received more than 700 leads. Treasury’s whistleblower page says eligible tipsters can receive between 10% and 30% of monetary sanctions collected in successful actions.

Bessent also blamed weaknesses in anti-fraud enforcement on the Biden administration’s handling of pandemic aid.

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"A lot of this is a result of during COVID," Bessent said. "Many of the agencies under the Biden administration gutted their fraud departments, their fraud detection, or took down the fraud detection to get the money out quickly for COVID relief. But they never brought back the guardians of our money. So, we have to have integrity in these programs."

He argued stronger oversight and public visibility are needed to restore integrity to government programs, claiming that blue states like California and New York are covering for fraudsters against government oversight and investigations.

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While Minnesota fraud among the state's Somali community has made headlines thus far thanks to independent journalist Nick Shirley's reporting, Bessent actually praised that state for having some level of transparency that is not permitted in California or New York.

"That's why that young man, Nick Shirley, was able to go to see the scams, because it was: This is the name of the facility; this is the address; this is how much money they got," Bessent said. "Oh look, it's an empty storefront. There's no one here. New York, California are hiding it."

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States must be more transparent, blue and red, Bessent concluded.

"We're all in favor of states' rights and states doing more, but the money goes into a lot of these blue states, and some of the red states could be more transparent," he said.