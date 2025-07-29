Barstool’s Dave Portnoy raises funds for NYPD Officer killed in Midtown shooting

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has initiated a fundraising campaign in honor of NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was fatally shot by Shane Tamura during a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday night.

Officer Islam served on the police force for four years. He was a father of two, with a third child on the way.

Portnoy shared a heartfelt message on social media, pledging to match all proceeds earned from Barstool’s "Back The Blue" merchandise and donate the funds to Islam’s family.

In tribute, Islam’s name and precinct have been added to the right sleeve of the apparel.

"Another tragic story that hits very close to home," Portnoy wrote in a post on X, promoting the apparel.

"It’s never good having to do these charity drives but Officer Didarul Islam leaves behind 2 boys and an 8 months pregnant wife. I will personally match all proceeds we make this week and donate directly to the family," he continued.

Authorities have identified the shooter as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, a licensed private investigator from Las Vegas with past aspirations in professional football. According to police, Tamura entered 345 Park Avenue armed with an M4-style rifle and opened fire, eventually making his way to the 33rd floor offices of Rudin Management before taking his own life.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed on Tuesday that Tamura had intended to target the NFL headquarters but mistakenly went to a different elevator bank in the building.

Barstool’s office is located in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, near 28th Street and Seventh Avenue, roughly 20 blocks west of the shooting site at 345 Park Avenue.

"This tragedy hits especially close to home," Portnoy stated. "Barstool’s headquarters are in NYC, and the attack occurred in the same building where the Brady 4 once staged a protest."

Portnoy noted that the site of the attack held personal significance for him — it was the same building where he and three colleagues once staged a protest over Tom Brady’s suspension in 2015.

Earlier this year, Portnoy released a video marking the 10-year anniversary of the protest, including footage of him pushing a security guard during the demonstration.

While Officer Islam’s death is the latest tragedy to strike the NYPD, it's not the first time Portnoy has mobilized Barstool’s following in response to such a loss.

In 2024, the company raised approximately $240,000 for the family of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed during a routine traffic stop in Queens. That campaign echoed Portnoy’s continued support for law enforcement and his belief in community-backed fundraising.

Officer Diller, 31, left behind a young widow, Stephanie, and a one-year-old son.

"OK, I'm sure everybody has seen the story," Portnoy said in a video posted to his X and TikTok accounts. "Tragic. The New York City cop, Jonathan Diller, who was murdered. Routine traffic stop, pulled over two guys, a million priors, been in and out of jail a million times and they just open fire on him, basically."

Police arrested the suspect who killed Diller, 34-year-old Guy Rivera, who officials confirmed had over 20 prior arrests, primarily for drug and violent offenses.

"I know money doesn't cure this," Portnoy added. "Nothing can cure this but it's the least we can do and Barstool, myself, we've got a long history supporting the cops, supporting the boys in blue, supporting first responders. You know, it's tragic. These guys go out, risk their lives. It's just awful so whatever we can do to support it, we will."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Preston Mizell contributed to this report.