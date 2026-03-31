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Three women removed from Frontier flight, arrested over refusal to pay extra bag fee

Authorities said the dispute escalated when the women refused to comply with airline staff and law enforcement instructions

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Three women are facing criminal charges after authorities said they refused to pay an extra carry-on bag fee, triggering a confrontation that delayed a Frontier Airlines flight at Miami International Airport.

Nafisa Dockery, 30, Dionjana Cochran, 21, and Davana Cochran, 26, were each charged with trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence, according to arrest reports. Dockery also faces an additional battery charge.

The incident delayed a Philadelphia-bound flight by about one hour, authorities said.

Nafisa Dockery, Dionjana Cochran and Davana Cochran

L-R: Nafisa Dockery, Dionjana Cochran and Davana Cochran. (Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center / Fox News)

According to an arrest report, the women were waiting to board a Frontier Airlines flight when an employee asked them to pay for an additional carry-on bag. A verbal confrontation followed, and the women were warned they could be removed from the flight if they did not comply.

The report states Dockery told the other two women to ignore the employee, and they proceeded onto the plane through a restricted area.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and a Frontier manager requested the women be removed after their boarding passes were canceled. Deputies told the women to leave the aircraft, but they refused and were given multiple warnings, the report said.

Frontier planes from the side

Frontier Airlines planes are parked at Orlando International Airport.  (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service)

Authorities cleared the plane of passengers before the women began to exit. Dockery allegedly spat on another person during the incident, according to the report.

Deputies then instructed the women to put their hands behind their backs, but they refused, and a struggle ensued.

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Passengers at a Frontier Airlines counter.

A traveler in a pajama-style onesie in a Frontier Airlines check-in line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 23, 2025. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

All three women were taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following the incident, authorities said. Bond was set at $4,000 for Dockery and Dionjana Cochran, and $2,000 for Davana Cochran, according to jail records.