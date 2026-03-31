Three women removed from Frontier flight, arrested over refusal to pay extra bag fee

Three women are facing criminal charges after authorities said they refused to pay an extra carry-on bag fee, triggering a confrontation that delayed a Frontier Airlines flight at Miami International Airport.

Nafisa Dockery, 30, Dionjana Cochran, 21, and Davana Cochran, 26, were each charged with trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence, according to arrest reports. Dockery also faces an additional battery charge.

The incident delayed a Philadelphia-bound flight by about one hour, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the women were waiting to board a Frontier Airlines flight when an employee asked them to pay for an additional carry-on bag. A verbal confrontation followed, and the women were warned they could be removed from the flight if they did not comply.

The report states Dockery told the other two women to ignore the employee, and they proceeded onto the plane through a restricted area.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and a Frontier manager requested the women be removed after their boarding passes were canceled. Deputies told the women to leave the aircraft, but they refused and were given multiple warnings, the report said.

Authorities cleared the plane of passengers before the women began to exit. Dockery allegedly spat on another person during the incident, according to the report.

Deputies then instructed the women to put their hands behind their backs, but they refused, and a struggle ensued.

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All three women were taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following the incident, authorities said. Bond was set at $4,000 for Dockery and Dionjana Cochran, and $2,000 for Davana Cochran, according to jail records.