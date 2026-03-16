Southwest Airlines to end flights at 2 major airports

Southwest Airlines will stop operating flights at Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting this summer.

The airline announced Friday that the change will take effect June 4, 2026. Flights scheduled on or before June 3 will operate as planned.

Despite the exit from the two major hubs, Southwest said it will continue offering significant service in both metro areas through other airports. In the Chicago region, the carrier will maintain operations at Chicago Midway International Airport, while in the Washington area it will continue service at Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

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Southwest currently serves 15 markets from Chicago O’Hare. An airline spokesperson told FOX Business that employees affected at the two airports will have the opportunity to bid for open positions elsewhere across its network.

Customers with reservations that include either airport on or after June 4 will need to change their travel plans. Travelers may rebook or travel standby within 14 days of their original travel date without paying a fare difference.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 38.75 +0.14 +0.36%

Passengers can also choose to travel through alternate airports. Options include Chicago Midway, Milwaukee and Indianapolis for Chicago-area travel, and Reagan National, Baltimore/Washington International, Philadelphia and Richmond for the Washington region.

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Customers may also request refunds for the unused portion of their ticket – even for nonrefundable fares – as well as optional travel charges tied to flights not taken.

Reuters contributed to this report.