Passengers aboard luxury cruise ship left adrift for hours after power failure near Italian coast

A dream vacation took a dark turn after passengers on board a Celebrity Cruises vessel reportedly experienced a temporary loss of power over the weekend, leaving it adrift for several hours.

The ship, Constellation, was sailing near the Italian coast on Saturday, Aug. 2, when it encountered a power outage that a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Cruises’ parent company, described as a "technical issue."

Reports indicate the vessel was without electricity and air conditioning for under three hours, though the cruise line has not specified what caused the issue or how it was resolved.

Despite the outage, passengers were reportedly still able to use their cellphones, as the ship was sailing close enough to shore to maintain service, according to a statement to Fox News Digital from the cruise line.

Cruise tracking website CruiseMapper shows the ship is currently on an 11-day itinerary that began on July 28 from Porto Corsini in Ravenna, Italy. Scheduled stops include destinations in Croatia and Montenegro, with the cruise concluding on Aug. 8 in Civitavecchia, the nearest port to Rome.

According to Celebrity Cruises’ website, the ship can carry up to 2,184 guests.

In the event of a power loss, an occurrence not uncommon in the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean notes that emergency generators are automatically activated.

These generators, located on the upper decks with an independent fuel supply, according to the website, are designed to support essential systems, including emergency lighting, fire detection, elevators and even engine restarts. They also ensure that communication through radio, fax and email remains functional.

The recent incident echoes concerns raised in a June Netflix docuseries titled "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise," which recounted the infamous 2013 incident aboard the Carnival Triumph. During that cruise, a fire in the engine room destroyed electrical cables, leaving the vessel powerless in the Gulf of Mexico.

Passengers on that cruise endured several days without lighting, air conditioning, refrigeration or functioning restrooms, ultimately having to use plastic bags for waste and cope with raw sewage onboard.