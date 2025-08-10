Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines
Delta plane clips empty aircraft during pushback at Atlanta airport causing passenger delays

Airline apologizes to customers after wing contact incident during pushback causes travel delays

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in after extreme turbulence forced a Delta Airlines flight to divert to Minneapolis and as NTSB hearings begin on the deadly Washington, DC crash from January. video

Delta flight plummets 1,000 feet, 25 injured in severe turbulence

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in after extreme turbulence forced a Delta Airlines flight to divert to Minneapolis and as NTSB hearings begin on the deadly Washington, DC crash from January.

A Delta Air Lines plane reportedly made contact with another plane while being pushed back from the gate on Sunday morning in Atlanta, according to a statement from the airline.

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital that the aircraft's wing "reportedly came into contact" with an unoccupied plane. 

"The wing of DL1830 reportedly made contact with an empty Delta aircraft during pushback at the gate in Atlanta," the airline shared in a statement to Fox News.

The affected flight was headed to Guatemala City, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service. After a delay, the airline said passengers were "quickly accommodated" on a different aircraft.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 taxis at San Diego International Airport on August 24, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 taxis at San Diego International Airport on August 24, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

There were 192 passengers aboard, along with two pilots and four flight attendants. 

airport

ATLANTA, USA - JULY 02: Travelers are seen going through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on July 2nd, 2022 ahead of the week of July 4th. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight," the airline said. "We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels."

Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2022/04/12: View of a Delta airlines airplane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.  ((Photo by Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The flight landed on Sunday afternoon at 3:01 pm CST, over three hours after it was initially supposed to be at the final destination, according to the flight tracking website. 

At this time, no further details about the incident have been released.