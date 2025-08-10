Delta plane clips empty aircraft during pushback at Atlanta airport causing passenger delays

A Delta Air Lines plane reportedly made contact with another plane while being pushed back from the gate on Sunday morning in Atlanta, according to a statement from the airline.

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital that the aircraft's wing "reportedly came into contact" with an unoccupied plane.

"The wing of DL1830 reportedly made contact with an empty Delta aircraft during pushback at the gate in Atlanta," the airline shared in a statement to Fox News.

The affected flight was headed to Guatemala City, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service. After a delay, the airline said passengers were "quickly accommodated" on a different aircraft.

DELTA PLANE ABORTS TAKEOFF IN MEXICO CITY AFTER PLANE NEARLY LANDS ON TOP OF AIRCRAFT

There were 192 passengers aboard, along with two pilots and four flight attendants.

DELTA FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT LAX FOLLOWING VISIBLE ENGINE FIRE CAPTURED ON VIDEO

"There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight," the airline said. "We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels."

DELTA PLANE WING FLAP LANDS IN HOMEOWNER'S DRIVEWAY

The flight landed on Sunday afternoon at 3:01 pm CST, over three hours after it was initially supposed to be at the final destination, according to the flight tracking website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At this time, no further details about the incident have been released.