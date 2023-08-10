Virgin Galactic launches first private astronaut mission

Virgin Galactic launched its first private astronaut mission on Thursday morning.

The second commercial spaceflight mission, known as Galactic 02, launched from New Mexico's Spaceport America and into suborbital space aboard the reusable space plane VSS Unity.

The "historic mission" flew the first Olympian and the first female astronauts from the Caribbean, as well as the youngest person to go to space and the first mother-daughter duo.

Passengers on the flight include 80-year-old British Olympian Jon Goodwin and a mother and daughter from Antigua.

Goodwin, who competed in canoeing in the 1972 Olympics and has Parkinson's disease, purchased his ticket on the flight 18 years ago for $200,000. Health coach Keisha Schahaff, 46, and her 18-year-old daughter Anastatia Mayers were sweepstakes winners.

The cost of a ticket for a Virgin Galactic flight has reportedly risen to $450,000.

A pilot, a commander and the company's astronaut trainer were also aboard the plane-launched craft. Another pilot and commander were also flying VMS Eve, the carrier plane from which the rocket ship launched.

Once the mothership hits around 50,000 feet, the space plane is released and fires its rocket motor to make the final push to just over 50 miles high. Passengers can float around the cabin, weightless for a few minutes, before the plane glides back home and lands on a runway.

It was Virgin Galactic's seventh trip to space since 2018. Richard Branson, the company's founder, was on board for the first full-size crew ride in 2021.

Approximately 800 people are currently on Virgin Galactic’s waiting list, according to the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.