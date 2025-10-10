Verizon blames 'acts of vandalism' for service disruptions across Greater Los Angeles

Verizon said "acts of vandalism" were responsible for widespread service disruptions that affected customers across the Greater Los Angeles area on Friday.

Customers across the U.S., particularly along the West Coast, experienced service disruptions Friday morning, with many reporting problems with mobile phone service and 5G home internet, FOX 11 LA reported.

"Earlier this morning, multiple fiber cuts due to acts of vandalism caused service interruptions for some customers in Greater Los Angeles County," a Verizon spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

VERIZON NAMES FORMER PAYPAL BOSS DAN SCHULMAN AS CEO

"These dangerous acts not only impact families, students, and businesses, they are a direct threat to the safety and security of Angelenos," the spokesperson told FOX Business. "We know how much people rely on Verizon, and we are actively working with community leaders on ways to stop these actions."

Outage reports began around 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, FOX 11 reported, citing outage-tracking site DownDetector.

By around 9 a.m., a Verizon spokesperson said technicians were working to restore service, and new outage reports seemed to slow down. The outage marked the company's second service disruption in as many days, according to FOX 11.

VERIZON ENDS DEI PROGRAMS, DIVERSITY GOALS AS IT SEEKS APPROVAL FOR FRONTIER ACQUISITION

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11 it was not aware of any active investigation.

From January through the end of August, there were 45,053 reported crimes across areas served by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department – a more than 10% decrease from 49,498 during the same period last year, according to department statistics.

VERIZON SUES JERSEY SHORE TOWN TO INSTALL 5G POLES ALONG BEACH WITH 'OVERWHELMING OPPOSITION' FROM RESIDENTS

Earlier this week, Verizon Communications appointed former PayPal CEO Dan Schulman as the telecommunications giant's new chief executive, succeeding Hans Vestberg in a move designed to guide the company through a period of slowing wireless growth, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.