Top AI CEOs to testify at Senate hearing convened by Cruz

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, other artificial intelligence leaders to testify before Senate committee hearing on 'winning the AI race'

Boosted.ai CEO and co-founder Josh Pantony on how artificial intelligence can hedge against tariff concerns and its role in advancing the economy of the future. video

AI markets are seeing a 'huge acceleration': Josh Pantony

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced Tuesday that top CEOs in artificial intelligence will be testifying before the Senate next month. 

OpenAI CEO and founder Sam Altman, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO and Chair Dr. Lisa Su, CoreWeave CEO and co-founder Michael Intrator, and Microsoft Corporation Vice Chair and President Brad Smith will testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on May 8 at 10 a.m. ET. 

Cruz, who chairs the committee, said the hearing, titled "Winning the AI Race: Strengthening U.S. Capabilities in Computing and Innovation," will examine "how removing regulatory barriers on the AI supply chain can accelerate innovation and secure U.S. dominance in the 21st century global industrial revolution." 

US TECHNOLOGY CHIEF HINTS AT HOW AI WILL BE USED IN CLASSROOMS

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks in Japan

Open AI CEO Sam Altman will testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on May 8, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)

"The way to beat China in the AI race is to outrace them in innovation, not saddle AI developers with European-style regulations," Cruz said in a statement. "Growth and development of new AI technologies will bolster our national security, create new jobs, and stimulate economic growth. This hearing will help us find ways to remove restraints on the AI supply chain and unleash American dominance in machine learning and next-generation computing."

OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap is in Washington for meetings with members of Congress and administration officials this week ahead of the hearing, OpenAI said.

REVENGE PORN BILL BACKED BY MELANIA TRUMP HEADS TO PRESIDENT'S DESK AFTER OVERWHELMING HOUSE VOTE

Sam Altman on a screen as he speaks remotely to a DC AI conference

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks remotely during a keynote discussion for the Global Privacy Summit on April 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Cruz's office further asserted that "America’s global AI leadership depends on its ability to rapidly expand the development, production, and availability of the AI supply chain, which can be broken into three parts: infrastructure, hardware, and software." The witnesses represent "the three different parts of the AI supply chain and can speak about potential remedies to constraints on the critical components of the AI supply chain and the AI technology itself," according to the committee chairman. 

Cruz speaks on a roundtable in March about the TAKE IT DOWN Act

Sen. Ted Cruz is chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which is hosting the top AI CEOs for a hearing next month. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

"When the Committee reached out, Sam welcomed the opportunity given the significance of the moment," a spokesperson for OpenAI – the maker of ChatGPT – told Fox News Digital. "In 2016, co-founder Greg Brockman appeared before the same committee in one of the first-ever congressional hearings on AI. Sam looks forward to this important conversation at a pivotal time for the technology and believes it will be critical to supporting the growth of the U.S. economy."