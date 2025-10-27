Musk's new Grokipedia crashes on launch day, hosts nearly 900K articles

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, launched its early version of Grokipedia Monday, which is said to be an AI-generated encyclopedia to compete with Wikipedia.

The billionaire Tesla founder, who has long criticized Wikipedia for what he calls "editorial bias," previously described Grokipedia as a more "truthful and independent alternative."

Powered by Grok, xAI’s chatbot trained on real-time data, the platform aims to reshape how online knowledge is created and shared.

Grokipedia officially went live at grokipedia.com, though the debut was not without issues. The site launched in the afternoon but crashed within hours, before returning online later that evening.

Early visitors reported seeing a minimalist homepage titled "Grokipedia v0.1" with a simple search bar.

At launch, the platform also hosted 885,279 articles, though many early users said that large portions appeared to be adapted or copied directly from Wikipedia.

The release marks a step in Musk’s effort to build AI systems that challenge mainstream narratives.

Last week, Musk said on X that the launch had been delayed to allow xAI to "do more work to purge out the propaganda." In a September post on his social platform X, Musk stated:

"We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe."

FOX Business has reached out to xAI for comment.