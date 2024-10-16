Bubba Wallace gets new car and suit design to honor McDonald’s, Ronald McDonald House milestone partnership

Bubba Wallace's new car goes full McDonald's.

The NASCAR star will get a new look to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and McDonald's partnership.

Wallace drives the McDonald's car as part of Michael Jordan's NASCAR team 23XI. He will be rolling out a custom paint scheme including elements designed by local families from RMHC of South Florida.

The custom design will be on display during the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27. Wallace will be sporting a logo on his firesuit dedicated to the golden celebration.

He will also be representing the name of an RMHC family from his home state of Alabama on the drivers-side of his race car decal. Wallace is enlisting the help of his fellow drivers on the track to share the inspiring stories of RMHC families. In fact, 75% of drivers will highlight RMHC throughout the race weekend.

For him, the partnership with RMHC "helps him sleep at night," knowing the difference he is making in the lives of those the cause helps.

"We're doing the stuff we're doing now with RMHC to spread good vibes and good karma into local communities; it is what it's all about, helping out others and just making you feel good about yourself. Because at the end of the day, life is so much more than just yourself," Wallace said. "So for us, being able to provide opportunities for families and kids to feel special for an hour, two hours a week, however much it is, helps me sleep at night."

For Wallace, the partnership has also given him plenty of opportunities to have his favorite McDonald's meal. He also encourages others to have the same meal, for the sake of the charity.

"Go to McDonald's. Buy a meal, get the 10-piece chicken nugget, fries, Dr. Pepper and then round up that money, all of that money goes to [Ronald McDonald House Charities]," Wallace said when asked about his beliefs in 2024. "I've had that a fair share of times, absolutely, that sounds like a good Sunday afternoon meal in Vegas."

Now, Wallace hopes that his new car and suit will help drive donations to the RMHC as it represents a cause in his career that he has become emotionally tied to, especially as a new parents.

"As a new dad, I understand that a child’s health and well-being is the most important thing for a parent," Wallace said. "I’m honored to celebrate with McDonald’s on and off the track this year. It’s super important to me to have a strong support system and a community to lean on when times get tough, and that’s what RMHC is all about. When I race in Miami, I’ll be honoring all the contributions made by McDonald’s fans to RMHC."

