Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Politics
Published

Trump order to stop 'exploitative ticket scalping' clears way for $1B Live Nation new music venues investment

Live Nation wants to help ‘create jobs, revive cities, and lift up communities we touch,’ CEO Michael Rapino tells Fox News Digital

close
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports from Berwick, Pennsylvania, where tech giant Amazon is making a major monetary commitment to AI and data centers. video

Amazon plans to invest $20B in AI data centers across Pennsylvania

FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports from Berwick, Pennsylvania, where tech giant Amazon is making a major monetary commitment to AI and data centers.

EXCLUSIVE: Live Nation Entertainment is investing $1 billion to build new and revitalized live music venues in an effort to bring more big shows to smaller cities across the nation, Fox News Digital has learned.

The investment comes after President Donald Trump's March executive order targeting ticket scalpers and strengthening protection for artists and their fans.

Live Nation told Fox News Digital that "every fan deserves access to unforgettable live music — without having to drive hours to a major city."

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO PROTECT AMERICANS FROM ‘EXPLOITIVE TICKET SCALPING’ IN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Live Nation told Fox News Digital that "every fan deserves access to unforgettable live music — without having to drive hours to a major city." (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company will expand with venues in "smaller, underserved" music markets.

Fox News Digital has learned that the new venues will be built in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Birmingham, Alabama; Denver; Indianapolis; Memphis, Tennessee; Milwaukee; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Portland, Maine; Portland, Oregon; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Riverside, Missouri; Seattle; Shakopee, Minnesota; and Virginia Beach, Virginia. 

Fox News Digital has learned that Live Nation has already broken ground in Richmond, Virginia; Riverside, Missouri; Memphis, Tennessee; Pittsburgh and Allentown, Pennsylvania.  

FIRST LADY EMBARKS ON ‘NEW FRONTIER’ IN PUBLISHING WITH AUDIOBOOK MEMOIR

President Donald Trump, right, with singer Kid Rock by his side, speaks to reporters and signs an executive order about enforcement in the concert and entertainment industry, in the Oval Office at the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The investment, according to Oxford Economics, is expected to spur $2.9 billion in total economic impact, including spending on engineering, development and construction.

Once the new venues begin welcoming fans, Live Nation says it is also expected to bring in $1.4 billion in annual economic impact for local communities.

"Our mission is simple: help artists deliver more unforgettable live experiences — and in doing so, create jobs, revive cities, and lift up communities we touch," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told Fox News Digital.

"As an American company, we drive impact here at home while also helping elevate and export the very best of what this nation represents: freedom, creativity, grit, and boundless possibility," Rapino added. 

Live Nation Entertainment is investing $1 billion to build new and revitalized live music venues in smaller cities across the nation.

Live Nation's investment comes after Trump, in March, signed an executive order to protect Americans from "exploitative ticket scalping" in the concert and entertainment industry. The president signed the order in the Oval Office and was joined by Kid Rock for the signing ceremony.

That executive order directed the Federal Trade Commission to work with the attorney general to ensure that competition laws are enforced in the industry.

The order also enforced the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act and promoted its enforcement by state and consumer protection authorities.

The order also ensured price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchasing process, including through the secondary ticketing market.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

kid-rock-trump-tariffs

President Donald Trump signed the order in the Oval Office in March and was joined by Kid Rock for the signing ceremony. (Fox News / Fox News)

A White House official, at the time, told Fox News Digital that the president is "committed to making arts and entertainment that enrich Americans’ lives as accessible as possible."

The official said that America's live concert and entertainment industry has a total nationwide economic impact of $132.6 billion and supports 913,000 jobs.