Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump
Published

Trump offers detained South Koreans chance to stay in US after major Georgia ICE raid

300 South Koreans were arrested at $4.3B Hyundai battery plant construction site

close
Heritage senior research fellow Steve Yates discusses China's 'slowing' trade economy and President Donald Trump's potential meeting with Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Trump could meet with Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un at APEC summit in South Korea

Heritage senior research fellow Steve Yates discusses China's 'slowing' trade economy and President Donald Trump's potential meeting with Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un on 'Mornings with Maria.'

President Donald Trump has offered the 300 South Koreans who were rounded up and detained during an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Georgia the opportunity to stay in the U.S.

"Each person was allowed to choose, and the U.S. government said essentially, ‘If you want to go, you may go; if you want to stay, you may stay,’" South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said at a news conference Thursday, adding that one person had chosen to stay. 

The offer marks a turnaround from the raid last week, when Trump urged foreign companies to "please respect our nation’s immigration laws" and "hire and train American workers." 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HYMLF HYUNDAI MOTOR CO. LTD. 89 -31.00 -25.83%

Trump’s overture was intended to allow South Koreans with unlawful immigration status to stay and train American workers. 

FORMER DHS OFFICIAL HAILS ICE RAID ON GEORGIA EV PLANT AS 'GREAT DETERRENT' AGAINST HIRING ILLEGALS

Progressive Party Targets Trump In Press Conference Over Korean Labor Detention

Youth members of the Progressive Party hold placards denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 8, 2025.  (Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Some 300 South Koreans were arrested last week along with 150 others at a Georgia construction site for a $4.3 billion Hyundai and LG Energy Solution project to build car batteries. 

The raid was touted by Trump administration immigration authorities, but came at a delicate time in the relationship between the U.S. and its ally South Korea: the two nations are engaged in trade negotiations and Trump has been encouraging South Korea to build plants in the U.S. 

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America sign

Some 300 South Koreans were arrested last week along with 150 others at a Georgia construction site for a $4.3 billion Hyundai and LG Energy Solution project to build car batteries.  (Hyundai Motor Group / Fox News)

ICE RAIDS GEORGIA HYUNDAI BATTERY PLANT, SPARKING FIRESTORM WITH SOUTH KOREA – WHAT TO KNOW

Lee said South Korean businesses operating in the U.S. were in a "serious state of confusion."

South Korean companies have said for years that they’ve struggled to obtain short-term work visas for their specialists, and had come to rely on a lax interpretation of the immigration law that previous administrations had allowed for them. 

After the raid, Washington and Seoul will engage in discussions about establishing a new visa category for Koreans, the nation’s foreign minister Cho Hyun said.

American and South Korean flags

The raid was touted by Trump administration immigration authorities, but came at a delicate time in the relationship between the U.S. and its ally South Korea: the two nations are engaged in trade negotiations and Trump has been encouraging South Kor (Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Our businesses that are investing in the United States will no doubt be very hesitant," Lee warned.

Reuters contributed to this report. 