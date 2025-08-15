Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

House Republican pushes bill to make it easier for Trump to fire Fed chair

Rep Buddy Carter says Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been 'too late to cut rates' and is 'directly harming the American people'

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves on 'Kudlow.' video

Larry Kudlow: If Powell doesn't endorse major rate cuts, he will have a massive revolt on his hands

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves on 'Kudlow.'

FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican wants to give President Donald Trump an easier pathway to firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump has previously threatened to fire Powell for not lowering interest rates and has gone so far as to draft a letter giving him the boot. Despite his frustration, the president has changed course and said he would allow Powell to finish his term that expires next May. 

Still, he's already looking for a replacement. 

CAPITOL HILL PREPARES FOR HIGH-STAKES BATTLE OVER TRUMP CRIME PACKAGE, DC POLICE AUTHORITY

Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs during a hearing on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images / Getty Images)

However, the legal path to firing Powell, should Trump change his mind between now and next year, is complicated.

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which established the central bank, stipulates that the president can only fire the chair "for cause," meaning Powell would have to engage in serious misconduct to get the can.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., wants to change the Federal Reserve Act to make it easier for Trump to fire Powell.

"Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell needs to go, and the president should have the power to make that decision without question," Carter told Fox News Digital. "He’s been too late to cut rates, and it is directly harming the American people."

TRUMP AUTHORIZED TO CONTROL DC POLICE INDEFINITELY UNDER HOUSE GOP PROPOSAL

(Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Buddy Carter is pictured on May 14, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Carter plans to introduce a bill, called the Timely Oversight of Operations, Liquidity, Accountability, Targeting, and Effectiveness Act, or the TOO LATE Act — a dig at Trump’s nickname for the Fed chair — that would change the law to lay out a slew of causal reasons why the president could fire Powell.

His bill, first obtained by Fox News Digital, would allow Trump to remove Powell if, for two consecutive quarters, the federal funds target rate deviates by more than 200 basis points from an average generated by any pair of a slew of benchmarks.

REPUBLICANS READY TO SUPPORT TRUMP'S MOVE TO SKIRT CONGRESS IN DC CRIME CRACKDOWN

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: President Donald Trump, joined by FDA Commissioner Martin Makary, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Mehmet Oz, speaks inside the Roosevelt Room on May 12, 2025 at the White House in Washington. Trump signed an executive order aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for Americans. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks inside the Roosevelt Room on May 12, 2025 at the White House in Washington. D.C. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Those benchmarks include the implicit price deflator for personal consumption expenditures, the difference between the yield of a five-year Treasury bond and the yield of a five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Security, and the difference between estimates of unemployment of the Board relative to the projections of the Congressional Budget Office.

If any of the two benchmarks are hit, Trump could then write a letter giving a reason why he wants to remove Powell, which would then be submitted to Congress and reviewed within 30 days by the House Financial Services and Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committees.

"With this bill, we will restore proper oversight of the Federal Reserve and give the president another tool in his tool chest to strengthen and grow the economy," Carter said. 

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.