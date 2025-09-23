Vance mourns Mission BBQ co-founder's son killed in military helicopter crash

Vice President JD Vance reacted to the news that one of the four soldiers killed in a recent military helicopter crash was the son of Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus.

"This is extremely sad. A great company and a great family. May Andrew and all of the soldiers killed rest in peace," Vance noted in a post on X.

Bill Kraus and Steve Newton founded the patriotic restaurant chain that makes a point to honor American service members and first responders, with locations in 23 states.

JD VANCE BLAMES KIRK ASSASSINATION ON ‘LEFT-WING POLITICAL RADICALIZATION’ OF SHOOTER

"We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders—all our loved ones in service," Kraus and Newton explain in a note on the company's website.

Four service members died in an "aircraft mishap" last week on Sept. 17 amid "routine flight training," according to a press release.

FOUR SOLDIERS ABOARD BLACK HAWK THAT CRASHED NEAR JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD BELIEVED TO BE DEAD: ARMY

The release identifies the individuals as 39-year-old Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus of Sanibel, Florida; 35-year-old Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully of Sparta, Missouri; 24-year-old Army Sgt. Donavon Scott of Tacoma, Washington; and 23-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Jadalyn Good of Mount Vernon, Washington.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the loss of four courageous Night Stalkers from the 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 17th during a training mission," Col. Stephen Smith, commander, noted, according to the release.

NEW US MILITARY TECH CAPABILITIES WILL PROTECT AGAINST ‘THE ADVERSARY THAT WE HAVE TO BE ULTIMATELY PREPARED FOR’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith called the four soldiers "exceptional warriors" and said they "embodied the unwavering dedication, selflessness, and excellence that define the very spirit of the Army and Army Special Operations. Their sacrifice in service to our nation will forever be etched in our hearts and in the legacy of the Night Stalkers. These heroes were not only elite professionals but also cherished teammates, friends, and family members whose absence leaves an immeasurable void."