Trump announces $35B Uzbekistan investment deal after meeting with Central Asian leaders

President Donald Trump says a major trade and economic agreement between the U.S. and Uzbekistan is on the horizon.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote:

"I am thrilled to announce an incredible Trade and Economic Deal between the United States and Uzbekistan. Over the next three years, Uzbekistan will be purchasing and investing almost $35 Billion Dollars and, in the next 10 years, over $100 Billion Dollars, in key American Sectors, including Critical Minerals, Aviation, Automotive Parts, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Energy & Chemicals, Information Technology, and others. I want to thank Uzbekistan’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. We look forward to a long and productive relationship between our Countries!"

The president cited figures that have not been confirmed by either government, and no official statements or documentation from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, or Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment have been released outlining the details of such an agreement.

Trump’s post came shortly after he hosted leaders from Central Asian nations — including Uzbekistan — at the White House, where he highlighted critical minerals as a key priority for his administration. The talks centered on strengthening U.S. access to strategic resources such as uranium, copper and rare earth elements as Washington seeks to reduce reliance on China and Russia for essential supply chains.

The White House said the meeting marked an expansion of the C5+1 partnership, a platform launched in 2015 to promote cooperation on economic, energy and security issues. The discussions reportedly included new agreements on critical minerals and commercial deals, including Boeing’s plan to sell dozens of airplanes across the region.

Uzbekistan’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, called the gathering "the beginning of a new era" of U.S.–Central Asia relations and proposed establishing a permanent regional secretariat.

In a report by Reuters, it was previously noted that Uzbekistan Airways signed an agreement with Boeing to acquire up to 22 of the company’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft, a deal valued at more than $8 billion, according to Boeing and U.S. officials.

Trump’s reference to the transaction in earlier comments called it "a great deal with Boeing" and credited it with supporting tens of thousands of American jobs.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said in recent remarks that his government seeks to expand trade and investment partnerships with the United States, particularly in energy, aviation and technology sectors.

During a meeting on Sept. 24, 2025, he said that cooperation with the United States is "a key factor for sustainable growth and innovative development," with a focus on finance, technology, infrastructure modernization, and aviation.

However, no independent confirmation or supporting material has surfaced regarding the broader $35 billion investment claim.