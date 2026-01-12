Starbucks terminates employee over pig drawing incident involving LA County deputy

A Starbucks barista who handed a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy a coffee cup with a pig drawn on it has been let go, the world-famous coffee house confirmed.

The move came after an internal investigation into the incident that garnered a response from a law enforcement union.

According to Starbucks, the employee who handed the drink to the deputy was separated from the company, though the drawing had been placed on the cup earlier in the day.

The company said the illustration was originally intended to uplift partners working behind the bar, not to be given to a customer.

Starbucks also said it attempted to address the situation immediately inside the store and make it right.

"This was unacceptable. We have reached out to the customer several times and leaders in the sheriff’s department to apologize," the spokesperson told FOX Business.

"We immediately launched an investigation and are taking swift action to address this. We have a deep appreciation and respect for law enforcement, who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe."

The drawing, a popular meme with no connection to law enforcement, "was never intended to be delivered to any customer, and it should not have been," the spokesperson said.

The pig depicted on the cup was identified as "John Pork," an internet meme featuring a cartoon pig commonly used in joking or satirical posts online.

The incident took place at the Starbucks located at Firestone Boulevard and Pioneer Boulevard in Norwalk.

The deputy involved, Brandon Longoria, had reportedly stopped in for a routine coffee run while working a 16-hour shift.

Longoria later shared his experience on his personal social media account and, according to the New York Post, called the incident "discouraging and disrespectful."

"All I wanted was caffeine, but instead I left feeling uneasy," he reportedly wrote online.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs also issued a statement on Instagram and said it is "aware and disappointed by the recent incident."

"We hope this was an isolated incident and not reflective of the community values upon which Starbucks was founded and that it is addressed appropriately and with a sincere apology to the community," said Richard Pippin, president of the union.

"Every customer should always be made to feel welcome in our stores," the Starbucks spokesperson added.