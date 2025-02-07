Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks
Not in our house: Cracker Barrel promises no egg surcharges, doubles rewards

Cracker Barrel announced it will double customers' rewards

Cracker Barrel’s original old country store won’t be restored. video

Cracker Barrel's original Tennessee location won't be restored as planned

Cracker Barrel’s original old country store won’t be restored.

Cracker Barrel is cementing itself as a good egg in the restaurant industry, promising customers constant prices following competitors' recent egg surcharge announcements.

"Egg prices are staying put, but we're doubling your rewards," the company wrote in a Facebook post.

On Thursday night, the company announced that Cracker Barrel Rewards members will also earn double pegs on all egg dishes through Wednesday.

Cracker Barrel

Florida, Stuart, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The announcement comes after ongoing outbreaks of the bird flu led to an increase in egg prices and limited availability nationwide.

Earlier this week, Fox Business reported a number of companies plan on adding egg surcharges amid the recent shortage.

Waffle House, a sprawling Southern breakfast food chain, on Monday implemented a temporary .50 per egg surcharge across all of its menus.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store V

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is an American restaurant and gift store chain that serves Southern-inspired food. (iStock / iStock)

The company released a statement saying both consumers and restaurants are "being forced to make difficult decisions."

"Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary, targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices," the company wrote.

While price fluctuations will be "short-lived," the company said it is unclear how long the shortage will last.

Cracker Barrel classic store interior

A deer head hangs above a hearth inside a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. restaurant and gift shop in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Cracker Barrel is scheduled to release earnings figures on November 26. Photographer: L (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Waffle House, which has nearly 2,000 locations across 25 states, clarified eggs will remain on the menu, but said prices will be adjusted as market conditions allow.

Sean Kennedy, National Restaurant Association executive vice president of public affairs explained that during shortages, operators collaborate with food suppliers to assess the impact.

They may later make the decision to curb the financial toll by altering menus or raising prices.

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this story.